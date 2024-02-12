Blazers’ Jerami Grant Growing in Importance After 49-Point Performance

The Portland Trail Blazers had a short slate of games this week where they went 0-2 with losses to the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans. Despite being in two close games down the stretch this week, the Blazers were unable to pull through with either win.

Although they lost both games this week, there were multiple notable performances from players, including two Blazer debuts during this week. However, the standout performance was a familiar one for Portland fans, and this week’s Blazer of the week is Jerami Grant.

Grant began the week against the Pistons by setting a career-high in points with a 49-point outburst. He then led the team in scoring against the Pelicans with a 24-point game to bring his scoring average to 36.5 points per game this week. He also added 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his averages.

Late in the game against Detroit, Grant became the go-to scorer for a Blazer team decimated by injuries. After Anfernee Simons left the game in the third quarter with an injury, Grant was relied upon to be the focal point of the offense through the fourth quarter and overtime. Unfortunately, he was unable to pull Portland over the finish line.

Grant’s work from the free throw line this week was a large part of why he was able to be such a reliable scorer for the Blazers. He made 26 of his 32 attempts from the line, good for 81.3 percent for the week. He also made 45.5 percent of his shots from behind the 3-point arc.

His ability to take over as a go-to scorer for the Blazers helped them survive stretches where there was no other major scoring threat on the court. Of course, that offense did not translate to wins for the Blazers this week, but Grant still played great on that side of the ball.

The honorable mention for this week is Jabari Walker.

Walker was tasked with taking over at the center spot in the game against the Pistons when Deandre Ayton missed the game. Walker did so to great effect. He scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds in the game while adding two blocks and a steal on the defensive end. His game against the Pelicans, where he scored six points and recorded four rebounds, was a bit quieter, but he was also asked to carry less of the load in the middle that game.

Walker has been consistently improving throughout the course of his second season in the NBA, and recorded one of the better games of his career so far against Detroit.

