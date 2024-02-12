Send Your Questions for the Tuesday and Thursday Blazers vs. Timberwolves Games!

The Portland Trail Blazers have two more games before the All-Star break, and they are both at home against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves. Tuesday the 13th Portland will face Minnesota at 7:00 p.m., and they’ll do it again on Thursday the 15th, also at 7:00 p.m. After that they’ll have an eight-day break until another home game against Denver on the 23rd.
What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Timberwolves for these upcoming games?
Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.
Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.
We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday so we can possibly have questions for the second preview.
For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Pistons game.
Thank you all in advance!
