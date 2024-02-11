Super Bowl Sunday Thread: Come Talk Chiefs vs. 49ers Here!

While we here at Blazer’s Edge are a basketball blog covering the Portland Trail Blazers and the NBA, we recognize that NFL’s Super Bowl Sunday is perhaps the biggest sports day of the year the U.S.

Football/sports fan or not, most people will have the TV tuned in for today’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, surrounded by friends and family. If you’re like Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker, hopefully you’ll also be surrounded by endless amounts of fruit punch and chips and dip.

So with all that in mind, we are opening up a Super Bowl Sunday discussion thread for the Blazer’s Edge community! Come here to drop your Super Bowl predictions, discuss every minute of the action and comment on the best/worst commercials.

I will start the predictions off by saying Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs will walk away winners today. Above all, I’m just hoping for a good game.

Here’s the broadcast info for the game. Our site conversational rules follow.

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) vs. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Sun. Feb. 11 - 3:30pm

How to watch on TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system is your lifeline to fellow fans and making yourself heard. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

Enjoy the game and the conversation!