Jusuf Nurkic Blasts Draymond Green After Chippy Suns-Warriors Game

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had another altercation when their teams played Saturday night, followed by a postgame war of words.

As the teams went back and forth during Golden State’s dramatic 113-112 win, Nurkic and Green went at it for 48 minutes with physical post-ups, taunts and a whole lot of talk.

Green, infamously, was suspended 12 games after hitting Nurkic in the head when the two teams matched up in December. Following that incident, Nurkic voiced concern for Green.

What’s going on with him? I don’t know. Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I’m glad he not try to choke me.

After the latest matchup, however, Nurkic was less forgiving.

It’s sad. He didn’t learn anything, man. It’s just a matter of time. He’s gonna [hit] somebody else again, so I take everything back that I said. He don’t deserve a chance.

"It's sad. He didn't learn anything. Just a matter of time. He's going to hit somebody else again. Take back everything I said. He don't deserve a chance."



Jusuf Nurkic on Draymond Green, who got suspended after hitting him in face Dec. 12.



"Antics. Try to hit people." #Suns pic.twitter.com/fEF2hLJuyS — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 11, 2024

On the other side, Green was asked about Nurkic’s comments in his postgame press conference. The four-time NBA All-Star didn’t give the comments much credence while delivering his own criticisms.

He tried to get in my head, and it didn’t work. If he wants me to walk around quiet like him, I’m never gonna do that. Quiet guys don’t win, so yeah, I thought I was pretty great tonight. So yeah, he can keep riding the same horse that he rode in on. He can ride his ass on out of here on the same horse. It ain’t working.

Draymond Green to @ColinCBSSports on Jusuf Nurkic saying he ‘didn’t learn anything’ during suspension: “He can keep riding the same horse he came in on. He can ride his ass out of here on the same horse.”



Then apologized to Adam Silver for cussing. pic.twitter.com/sWfeoUIhxa — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) February 11, 2024

Green was whistled for a foul on Nurkic halfway through the first quarter after a physical post-up from Nurkic. The two got into an argument before being separated by teammates. Neither Green or Nurkic was called for a technical foul, but Warriors guard Klay Thompson did receive one for his role in the incident.

Later in the game, the two big men traded very animated “too small” taunts after they both scored in the post on each other. You can see video of the heated moments below:

Stephen Curry, who hit a deep 3-pointer to win the game with 0.7 seconds left, also weighed in on the battle between Nurkic and Green. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry called Nurkic’s comments “idiotic.”

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

“Draymond was in his head,” Curry said. “Plain and simple.”

The Warriors won the game and Green also got the better of Nurkic in their one-on-one matchup. Green finished the game with 15 points on 7-9 shooting, nine assists, seven rebounds and one technical foul. Nurkic put up six points on 3-7 shooting, six rebounds and four assists.