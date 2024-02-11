Malcolm Brogdon Out at Least Two Weeks with Tendinitis in Right Elbow

Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to tendinitis in his right elbow, the team announced today on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The team said Brogdon received treatment for the elbow issue.

Brogdon’s injury timeline coincides with the NBA All-Star break from Feb. 16-21, so while he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Blazers will only play five games during that stretch. Brogdon’s two-week timetable sets his expected re-evaluation for Feb. 29, meaning the earliest he could return to the lineup would be March 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brogdon, 31, has missed the last three games. He missed the first game due to a right knee contusion and the previous two games due to a general illness.

In 39 appearances out of a possible 52 games this season, Brogdon has averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game.