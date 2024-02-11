Jabari Walker Likes the Trail Blazers’ ‘Energy Right Now’

A depleted Portland Trail Blazers squad competed against the No. 7 seed New Orleans Pelicans at the Moda Center, but ultimately fell 93-84 on Saturday night.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

Jabari Walker, one of the consistent bright spots of the 2023-24 season, enjoyed a quiet game. The second-year forward finished with six points and four rebounds in 29 minutes (the rebound numbers perhaps were partially diminished because Deandre Ayton gobbled up 17 of them).

After the game, Walker offered his review for how the team played, acknowledging some shortcomings that led to the loss while remaining positive.

I feel like we competed. I feel like there was a couple areas we could’ve really made our stamp on the game, and I think it cost us later on, but I feel like overall our effort was there, energy was there, we executed the game plan for the most part. I think it just came down to a few big possessions.

With two games left to go before the NBA All-Star break and then the home stretch of the season, Walker said he likes the team’s “energy right now,” they just have to continue to learn and build.

We’re right there. We’re a few possessions off. We’re a few discipline plays off, but I think we’re overall motivated. We like the pieces we have, it’s just a matter of jelling and continuing to be consistent.

Walker also took the time to predict his Super Bowl winner (Kansas City Chiefs) and mention his favorite Super Bowl Sunday snack (chips and dip). This writer thinks Walker is right on the money with both choices.