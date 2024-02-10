Damian Lillard Expresses Interest in Owning Trail Blazers

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard might have interest in owning the team when his playing days are done. That’s the suggestion of writer Landon Buford, who quotes the star in a piece about Lillard’s aspirations.

In a recent interview with LandonBuford.com, Lillard affirmed his desire, stating, "Absolutely, absolutely, I'll definitely be a participant in that."

Buford also quotes Lillard’s former teammate CJ McCollum speaking positively, in general terms, about owning a franchise.

The Blazers have been owned by the Allen family—first Paul, then his sister, Jody—since the Microsoft Mogul purchased the franchise in 1988.

With price tags for NBA franchises currently running in the billions, either player—or both combined—would need significant backing from partners to even make a run at credibility. And, obviously, both would need to be retired from active play in order to qualify.