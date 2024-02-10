Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Time, TV, Injury Report

CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson visit Portland tonight as the Trail Blazers take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Can Portland shake off the memories of a disappointing loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, or will the Pelicans run roughshod on their hapless hosts? Let’s find out together!

This is your Game Day Open Thread, your place to discuss all the action with fellow fans and readers.

Here's the game preview and broadcast info.

Portland Trail Blazers (15-36) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-22)

Sat. Feb. 10 - 7:00pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Malcolm Brogdon, Scoot Henderson, Duop Reath, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III, Moses Brown (out)

Trail Blazers starters: Ashton Hagans, Matisse Thybulle, Jabari Walker, Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton

Pelicans injuries: Naji Marshall (out).

