Rayan Rupert Re-Joins Rip City Remix

Outside the longer-term injuries, the Portland Trail Blazers remain relatively fit for their game against the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night. The state of the injury report has resulted in French rookie Rayan Rupert returning to the Rip City Remix for increased play in the G League.

INJURY REPORT 2/2 @ DEN:



OUT

Moses Brown (L Wrist Fracture)

Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Strain)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



QUESTIONABLE

Rayan Rupert (G League - On Assignment) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 1, 2024

The 43rd pick in 2023 has played 4 games with the Remix this season, averaging 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.5 minutes.

The Remix host the South Bay Lakers on February 2 before heading out on a road trip with visits against the Motor City Cruise and Sioux Falls Skyforce.

In 16 games with the Blazers this season, Rupert has averaged 2.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

For the Blazers, Shaedon Sharpe is still recovering from a lower abdominal strain, Moses Brown is returning from a left wrist fracture while Robert Williams III remains out for the season after undergoing right knee surgery.