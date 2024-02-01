Joel Embiid Suffers Torn Meniscus Injury

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has suffered a torn meniscus injury. The reigning NBA MVP has played 34 games this season. He will miss an undetermined amount of time addressing the issue.

Originally drafted in 2014, Embiid has never played more than 68 games in a single season and has played fewer than 60 games in 5 of the 9 completed seasons since he’s been drafted.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news, citing a Sixers team official.

Embiid has averaged a league-leading 35.3 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 34.0 minutes per appearance so far this season.

The general prognosis is that athletes require 4-6 weeks to recover from minor meniscus tears, but serious injuries take 3-6 months.