Grizzlies Trade Steven Adams to Rockets for Victor Oladipo, Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading center Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for veteran wing Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news this afternoon.

Adams, a 10-year NBA veteran, has not played for the Grizzlies this year, out for the season with a knee injury. He last played in 2022-23, averaging 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game over 42 appearances.

Oladipo has also completed 10 NBA seasons and is out with a left patellar tendon injury. He has not played this season. He last appeared with the Miami Heat, averaging 10.7 points and 3.5 assists in 26.3 minutes per game in 42 outings.

Oladipo’s contract expires at the end of the season. Adams has one more year remaining at the rate of $12.6 million,