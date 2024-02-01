2024 NBA All-Star Game Reserves Named

The reserve players for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game have now been named. Squads for both Eastern and Western Conferences are complete. The two teams will face off on February 18th in Indianapolis, Indiana as the culmination of All-Star Weekend.
Eastern Conference Reserves
The Eastern Conference reserves are:
- Jaylen Brown, Guard, Boston Celtics
- Donovan Mitchell, Guard, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jalen Brunson, Guard, New York Knicks
- Bam Adebayo, Center, Miami Heat
- Julius Randle, Forward, New York Knicks
- Tyrese Maxey, Guard, Philadelphia 76ers
- Paolo Banchero, Forward, Orlando Magic
The Eastern reserves will join team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, along with fellow starters Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Haliburton from the Indiana Pacers, Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.
Western Conference Reserves
The Western Conference reserves are:
- Kawhi Leonard, Forward, LA Clippers
- Anthony Davis, Forward, Los Angeles Lakers
- Devin Booker, Guard, Phoenix Suns
- Steph Curry, Guard, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Edwards, Guard, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Paul George, Forward, LA Clippers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Center, Minnesota Timberwolves
They will join team captain LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, along with Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets.
Loading comments...