2024 NBA All-Star Game Reserves Named

The reserve players for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game have now been named. Squads for both Eastern and Western Conferences are complete. The two teams will face off on February 18th in Indianapolis, Indiana as the culmination of All-Star Weekend.

Eastern Conference Reserves

The Eastern Conference reserves are:

Jaylen Brown, Guard, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Guard, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Brunson, Guard, New York Knicks

Bam Adebayo, Center, Miami Heat

Julius Randle, Forward, New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, Guard, Philadelphia 76ers

Paolo Banchero, Forward, Orlando Magic

The Eastern reserves will join team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, along with fellow starters Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Haliburton from the Indiana Pacers, Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Western Conference Reserves

The Western Conference reserves are:

Kawhi Leonard, Forward, LA Clippers

Anthony Davis, Forward, Los Angeles Lakers

Devin Booker, Guard, Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry, Guard, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Edwards, Guard, Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George, Forward, LA Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Center, Minnesota Timberwolves

They will join team captain LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, along with Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets.