Send Your Questions for the Friday and Sunday Blazers vs Nuggets Games!

The Portland Trail Blazers follow up their emotion win over Damian Lillard and the Bucks by heading out to Denver for two games against the Nuggets. The first matchup is Friday at 6:00 p.m. Pacific. The second game is Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Pacific.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Nuggets for these upcoming games?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

Since there are two games against the same opponent well keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Saturday. If we get enough questions we’ll run some in the preview for Friday’s game and more for the preview for Sunday’s game.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the last Thunder game.

Thank you all in advance!