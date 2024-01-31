Shaedon Sharpe Getting Closer to Return from Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers have been without second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe since January 11th after he suffered an injury in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Blazers announced on X, formerly Twitter, that Sharpe was recently re-evaluated for his lower abdominal strain and will begin on-court activities.

Shaedon Sharpe Medical Update: Sharpe was recently re-evaluated for a lower abdominal strain after exiting the Jan. 11 game at Oklahoma City. The re-evaluation indicated that Sharpe is making good progress and will begin ramping up with light on-court activities. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Sharpe was initially given a two-week timeline to be re-evaluated on January 15. His progression seems in line with that initial timeline. The game against the Milwaukee Bucks, that Sharpe was initially listed as questionable for before later being ruled out, will mark his 11th straight missed game.

So far this season, Sharpe is averaging 15.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while appearing in 32 games for the Blazers.