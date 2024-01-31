NBA Rescinds Chauncey Billups Technical Foul vs. 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers’ head coach Chauncey Billups and Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverly received double technical fouls during the matchup between the two teams on Monday night. However, following a league review of the incident, the technical foul calls on both Billups and Beverly have been rescinded according the the NBAOfficial page on X.

The double technical fouls on Patrick Beverley (PHI) and Chauncey Billups (POR) at 1:33 of the 1st qtr on 1/29/24 have been rescinded upon league office review.

The technical foul would have been Billups’ third in a week if it had stood. Beverly already had six technical fouls on the season. His seventh technical foul this season would have resulted in a $3,000 fine if it had not been rescinded.

The incident occurred just a week after Billups was ejected following two quick technical fouls in the fourth quarter of the Blazers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.