Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Second Half Discussion Thread

Damian Lillard has returned to Portland tonight as the Trail Blazers take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard is sure to get a standing ovation upon introductions and will probably be the subject of a tribute video as well. Can the Blazers send him and his team out of town with a loss as well? Tune in and see!

This is your Game Day discussion thread where you and fellow readers can talk about the action. This is the second half thread. Stay tuned for a recap and analysis following the game!

Here’s information about the game. Site conversation rules are below.

Wed. Jan. 17 - 7:00pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III, Moses Brown (out)

Bucks injuries: None!

Bucks SBN affiliate: Brew Hoop

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system is your lifeline to fellow fans and making yourself heard. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

Enjoy the game and the conversation!