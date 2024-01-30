Blazers Relatively Healthy For Damian Lillard Return

The Portland Trail Blazers appear relatively healthy as Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks come to town tomorrow night.

Aside from longer term injuries to Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal strain), Moses Brown (wrist fracture) and Robert Williams III (knee ligament tear), the Blazers are good to go.

INJURY REPORT 1/31 vs. MIL:



OUT

Moses Brown (L Wrist Fracture)

Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Strain)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) January 31, 2024

Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton have all missed time recently, following a range of injuries and ailments.

Tomorrow night’s game will be Doc Rivers’ second outing as the Bucks new head coach after the team went down to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado last night.

The Blazers enjoyed a rare win last night, taking care of the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington.

Tomorrow night’s game will be Lillard’s first in Portland since being traded to the Bucks in late September. He spent 11 years with the Blazers, earning seven All Star appearances, seven All NBA nods and the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year title.