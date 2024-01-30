Submit your questions for the Bucks vs. Blazers game!

Believe it: you get another chance to have your questions answered, this time for our Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview!

Obviously this is a huge game as Dame makes his return to Portland tomorrow at 7 p.m., and we will have a post asking how you feel about that specifically.

For this post: what questions do you have about the matchup between Portland and Milwaukee, ASIDE from Dame?

Share them in the comments section and we’ll pick a handful of responses to appear and get a response in our Bucks vs. Blazers game preview.

Reminder: your questions can be about basically anything - funny, serious, sarcastic - so long as it has something to do with either (or both) of the teams playing.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is later in the evening before the game. That way we can have the preview ready for publishing early on game day.

Thanks in advance for making this writer’s job easier, more interesting, and more fun :)