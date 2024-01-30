The rosters for the NBA Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend was announced by the NBA Communications account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Two Portland Trail Blazers will be representing the team, second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe and rookie guard Scoot Henderson.

The 2024 Panini Rising Stars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sThgZNvwxV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 30, 2024

Sharpe is one of 10 second-year players who will play in the Rising Star contest. Henderson will be one of 11 rookies who will participate.

After being selected 7th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Sharpe was left off of the Rising Star roster last season. He earned his spot in this year’s contest after averaging 15.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game so far this season.

Henderson will participate in his third Rising Star contest after being selected to represent the G-League Ignite team is the last two seasons. He has averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 assists per game during his rookie campaign, which allowed him to earn a third bid for the contest.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have three players representing their team, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace, the most of any team. The Blazers are joined by the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans as the four teams with two players in the game.