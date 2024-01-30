NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Blazers at End of January?

The Portland Trail Blazers are 14-33 as the schedule winds down for the month of January.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 26 (previously No. 26)

The Blazers continue to be a box of chocolates. Their two best games last week were against the two strongest opponents, as they went down to the wire (losing under crazy circumstances) in Oklahoma City before winning in Houston (under more crazy circumstances) the following night.

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 27 (previously No. 27)

Another team expected to operate as sellers at the trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers will likely part ways with both Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III. As for Jerami Grant, the veteran will most likely remain with the Blazers unless a Rudy Gobert-esque trade package is offered by another team for him. The Trail Blazers simply have no force on defense and no flow on offense. Outside of Grant and Anfernee Simons, it is hard to find consistent offensive production from this group.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: No. 25 (previously No. 24)