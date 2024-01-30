Damian Lillard will be wearing his Milwaukee Bucks jersey tomorrow at the Moda Center as he comes to the pacific northwest as a visitor for the first time in his career when his team faces the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard was traded by the Blazers, per his request, to the Bucks shortly before the start of training camp, and fans have been excited to see him in new colors.

The NBA released its top-selling jerseys throughout the season so far, and Lillard ranked No. 10 on the list.

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list... based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/nLcKSqpxjk — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Those ranking ahead of Lillard were Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Kevin Durant & Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).

Lillard and the Bucks play the Blazers tomorrow night at 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. The game can be watched on ESPN.