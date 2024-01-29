76ers vs. Blazers First Half Discussion Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in action tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This is your Game Day discussion thread, open for all your conversational needs. This is the first half thread. The second half version will post during halftime. Be sure to enjoy the conversation and stay tuned after the game for recaps and analysis!

Philadelphia 76ers (29-15) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-33) - Monday, Jan. 29 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Moses Brown (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out)

76ers injuries: De’Anthony Melton (out), Robert Covington (out), Mo Bamba (out), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (questionable), Joel Embiid (questionable), Tobias Harris (questionable), Tyrese Maxey (questionable)

76ers SBN affiliate: Liberty Ballers

Enjoy the game and the conversation!