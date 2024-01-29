Anfernee Simons has been playing well and he’s gained some notoriety from people around the league.

The Portland Trail Blazers point guard was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week.

Other nominees ...



West: Harrison Barnes (SAC), Luka Dončić (DAL), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM), Kawhi Leonard (LAC), D’Angelo Russell (LAL) and Anfernee Simons (POR). https://t.co/0v7VzBYsFD — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 29, 2024

The honor was ultimately given to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who is averaging 42 points per game in his last four contests.

Other nominees alongside Simons were Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), and D’Angelo Russell (Los Angeles Lakers).

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

Simons is averaging 25.3 points per game in his last four, including a 40-point performance in the Blazers’ loss on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Simons has been nominated a few times this season, but ultimately he’s fallen short each time. However, most bridesmaids usually become brides one day as long as the work is put in.