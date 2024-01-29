Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers started out a home-heavy four weeks with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, 104-96. It was a reasonably spirted effort, but 18.2 percent shooting from deep isn’t usually a recipe for success. Only one Blazer shot better than 29 percent from three, namely Matisse Thybulle, and he didn’t exactly strike fear in anyone’s heart by going 1 for 3 for 33.3 percent. It’s on balance somewhat impressive that the Blazers stayed as close on the scoreboard as they did given that stormtrooper-level accuracy.

The Philadelphia 76ers blow into town with an injury list considerably larger than the Blazers. The 76ers could make a pretty formidable team with the talent that didn’t play against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Call me cynical, but I suspect though that we’ll see a hefty number of those who couldn’t play for the Nuggets game available when they play the Blazers. In spite of depleted forces the 76ers put up a good effort against Jokic and the gang, eventually falling 111-105.

Portland Trail Blazers (13-33) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (29-15) - Monday, Jan. 29 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Moses Brown (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out)

76ers injuries: De’Anthony Melton (out), Robert Covington (out), Mo Bamba (out), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (questionable), Joel Embiid (questionable), Tobias Harris (questionable), Tyrese Maxey (questionable)

76ers SBN affiliate: Liberty Ballers

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

From LeftCoaster25:

Who is the best band from Philly? Hal & Oates? Boyz II Men? DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince? G. Love & Special Sauce?

The Roots.

From Cheik:

Do you think Embid will duck Ayton like he ducks Jokic in Denver?

No.

Thanks for the questions! Moving right along...

What To Watch For

Living on the free-throw line. Bad news for opponents: the 76ers get to the free-throw line a lot. Worse news: they make their free-throws. Philadelphia is first in the NBA in free throw attempts per game at 27.6, nearly six more attempts per game than the Blazers at 21.7. The 76ers are second in the NBA at 83.4 percent in free-throw shooting percentage, nearly five percent higher than the Blazers who are at 78.6 percent. If both teams were to play to their averages the 76ers would get a nearly six point advantage from the foul line. The Blazers can’t be spotting any team six points, so they will have to buck some trends here if they want to be competitive.

They take. And they don't give. The 76ers are first in the NBA in steals. They are also best in the league at avoiding turnovers. That's a winning combination. The Blazers are 27th in turnovers, but they are sixth in steals. A few (or more than a few) steals would help Portland immensely, but they'll gave to hold on to the ball to stay in the game.

