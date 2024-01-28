Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls First Half Discussion Thread

After a four-game road trip, the Portland Trail Blazers return to the Moda Center tonight for a date with the Chicago Bulls.

Yesterday, when the Blazers released the injury report, it looked like they might have to call on some of us to suit up for this game. Today, several of those players listed as “questionable” have been cleared for action, per Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report, so Portland will be closer to full strength and we can assume our usual positions on the couch with our beverages of choice.

Chauncey Billups says Jabari Walker, Malcolm Brogdon and Anfernee Simons are good to go and Scoot Henderson and Jerami Grant are game time decisions. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 29, 2024

From our couches, let’s see if the Trail Blazers can grab a win and talk about all the action in tonight’s Game Day Thread!

This is your Game Day Discussion Thread, open for all your conversational needs. This is the first half thread. The second half version will post during halftime. Be sure to enjoy the conversation and stay tuned after the game for recaps and analysis!

Portland Trail Blazers (13-32) vs. Chicago Bulls (21-25) - Sunday, Jan. 28 - 6:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Moses Brown (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Scoot Henderson (game-time decision), Jerami Grant (game-time decision)

UPDATE: The Trail Blazers have announced Scoot Henderson and Jerami Grant are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game.

INJURY UPDATE: Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Jabari Walker are all AVAILABLE to play tonight vs. CHI. https://t.co/5DoigeK0jV — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) January 29, 2024

Bulls injuries: Zach LaVine (out), Torrey Craig (out), Lonzo Ball (out)

