Trail Blazers Mid-Season Awards: Most Inspirational Player

With a 13-32 record, the Portland Trail Blazers have now passed the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season. It’s been an up-and-down year, with isolated highlights punctuating a swamp of losses and disappointments.

But even in the darkness, a little light shines. That’s why this year we’re running our Trail Blazers Mid-Season Awards posts, with 4 out of the 5 being positive! We’re asking you to vote for players in five different categories, nominating one (1) in each. At the end, we’ll tally the votes and see who walks away with the trophy. We’ll do it again at the end of the year and see how things have evolved.

For a few years now, this exercise has been tame or, frankly, non-existent. Voting for anyone else but Damian Lillard for MVP was nigh impossible. Most other roles on the team were set too. This year the excitement is back and the field is wide open! We want your opinion accordingly.

The next category up is Most inspirational Player for the first half of the season. Through all the losses and disappointments, who has kept the hearts of the team, and their fans, beating strong?

Toumani Camara won the poll for the first quarter of the season. Has that changed? The comment section is open for your votes! Choose one (1) player for this category and share why you picked them over everyone else. Enjoy the conversation!