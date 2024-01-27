 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Send Your Questions for Sunday’s Blazers vs. Bulls Game!

What are you questions leading into the Bulls game?

By akicks
/ new
Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are back home after a 1-3 road trip. They’ll host Eastern Conference teams for the next three games. First up is the Chicago Bulls, at 6:00 PM, Pacific tomorrow night.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Bulls for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is 7 p.m. Pacific on Saturday. That way we can have the preview ready for publishing early on each game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the last Thunder game.

Thank you all in advance!

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...