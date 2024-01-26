Grant, Henderson Leave Court Early Against Spurs

Two Portland Trail Blazers returned to the locker room during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs tonight.

Jerami Grant and Scoot Henderson succumbed to back soreness and a quad contusion respectively. Grant is done for the night, however the rookie point guard is still a chance to return, currently listed as questionable.

INJURY UPDATE: Jerami Grant (Back Soreness) will not return to tonight’s game @ SAS. INJURY UPDATE: Scoot Henderson (L Quad Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE to return tonight @ SAS.

The Blazers entered the final game of a four-game trip against San Antonio missing Malcom Brogdon who is dealing with a knee contusion and Shaedon Sharpe with an abdominal strain.

If Henderson fails to return, Simons and 10-day contract Taze Moore will be the last recognized guards fit to play.

The severity of Grant’s injury is yet unknown.

The Blazers trail Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs 57-62 at haltime.

UPDATE:

Scoot Henderson will not return.