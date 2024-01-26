Blazers Officially Drop Protest of Thunder Game

The Portland Trail Blazers are no longer protesting Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers are letting lapse the 48-hour deadline to file a protest over Tuesday’s loss to Oklahoma City Thunder, confident that they communicated their frustration to the league office about the final moments of the game.

With 15.1 seconds to play and the Blazers up 109-108, Malcolm Brogdon was trapped in the frontcourt, prompting head coach Chauncey Billups to call a timeout, which wasn’t heard by the referees.

Brogdon was subsequently called for a double dribble and Billups received two technical fouls for arguing, and making contact with, a referee. This resulted in an ejection.

After the game, Billups described the incident as disappointing.

“Tough situation, we’ve got timeouts - refs are usually prepared for that I’m at halfcourt trying to call a timeout and it’s frustrating... my guys play too hard for that.” “They didn’t deserve to have the game end that way - I feel bad for putting them in that position but I gotta stand up for my guys and I’ll do that every day of the week.” “Malcolm is trying to call a timeout at the situation too... what else would he be trying to do? I just... man I don’t want to talk about this anymore.”

Referee Crew Chief Bill Kennedy said the referee in question was in a situation where it was difficult to hear Billups’ timeout.

The referee in the slot position was refereeing the double team that was right in front of him, which makes it difficult for number one to hear and number two to see a coach request a timeout behind him.

The Blazers will face the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center.