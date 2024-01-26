The Portland Trail Blazers are less than two weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and many are wondering what they will do with point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks suggested trading Brogdon to the New York Knicks for Evan Fournier and a lottery-protected 2024 first-round pick.

Fournier would be there to match salaries, but the reason behind the trade would be the extra first-round pick for the upcoming draft. If Brogdon would be able to net a future first-round pick, that will only add to the haul the team got for Damian Lillard in October.

Brogdon is probably the likeliest player to be dealt from Portland, and if it ultimately happens, it’s because the Blazers can get legitimate value for him. The Blazers have every right to hold on to Brogdon and wait until the summer or a year from now when his contract is closer to expiring. But for now, Brogdon is very much on the hot seat.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 8.