Malcolm Brogdon Questionable for Friday’s Blazers-Spurs Game

Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon has been listed as questionable for Portland’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. The veteran guard is suffering from a knee contusion. He helped key the Blazers’ overtime victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, scoring 19 points, many in critical moments of the fourth quarter and extra frame.

Portland will also be without guard Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Strain) and center Moses Brown (Fractured Wrist). Center Robert Williams III is out for the season with a Knee Ligament Tear.

The Blazers and Spurs will tip off at 6:30 PM, Pacific on Friday.