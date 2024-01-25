Damian Lillard, Others Make 2024 NBA All-Star Team

The NBA announced the 2024 All-Star starters for both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The 73rd All-Star game will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 18, 2024. The game will go back to an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format after having a draft format for the past few seasons.

The official NBA Communications account on X, formerly Twitter, announced that the Eastern Conference starters will be Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jason Tatum and Joel Embiid.

The account also announced that the Western Conference starters will be Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lebron James, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic.

James is making his 20th appearance in an all-star game, breaking a tie for most ever with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who appeared in 19. None of the ten starters are first-time all-stars. However, Haliburton and Gilgeous-Alexander are making just their second appearance.

Durant is making his 14th appearance as an all-star, the second most of the starters. For Lillard and Antetokounmpo, this will be their eighth appearances. It’ll be Lillard’s first time as a starter after 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers during which he never earned that honor despite posting superior stats compared to this season. Embiid is making his seventh appearance, Jokic is making his sixth, and Tatum and Doncic are both making their fifth appearance on an all-star roster.

Antetokounmpo and James will be the captains for the Eastern and Western Conference respectively as the leading vote-getters in each conference.