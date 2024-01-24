Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Time, TV, Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers will put on some classic Taylor Swift and try to shake off a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night as they face the Houston Rockets in an early road game this evening. The Rockets are young, but a year farther into their rebuild than the Trail Blazers are. This game is a good measuring stick, maybe a chance for redemption.

This is your Game Day post to discuss the action with fellow readers. This is the first half thread. The second half thread will open during halftime.

Stay tuned for a recap and extended analysis following the game. Game info and site conversation rules follow.

Wed. Jan. 24 - 5:00pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III, Moses Brown (out).

Rockets injuries: Jalen Green (day-to-day); Victor Oladipo, Tari Eason, Reggie Bullock (out).

Rockets SBN affiliate: The Dream Shake

