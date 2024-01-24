Trail Blazers Aren’t Active In Brogdon Trade Discussions Yet

Rumors are swirling about potential transactions involving the Portland Trail Blazers as the February 8 trade deadline approaches.

On his podcast this week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski highlighted the current scuttlebutt relating to veteran point guard and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. The 31-year-old arrived in Portland weeks before the season as part of the second stage of the Damian Lillard trade.

Despite various rumors suggesting the Blazers would move Brogdon to a contender by the deadline, Wojnarowski said Portland had not been particularly active.

You know, Malcolm Brogdon in Portland is another interesting one. I think that one is going to develop as we get closer to the deadline.

I think in Portland having him there for Chauncey Billups with those young players has been really important. And he allows them to function on the court.

If you’re Portland, you don’t want it to disintegrate. They’ve gotten blown out a lot of nights with this really young roster with Malcolm Brogdon. He’s also kept them in some games but his maturity and his relationship with Chauncey Billups has a lot of value. And he’s got another year on his deal and if you’re Portland, you could wait till the offseason and take a look then. Maybe a bit closer to the draft and see if there’s a deal that gets you to a particular point in this draft. Or if you don’t love this draft or there’s not a player you’re chasing maybe using a trade for him, maybe you’re looking at a 2025 pick.

I wouldn’t rule out Malcolm Brogdon being traded at this deadline but I don’t think they’re real active in those conversations yet. We’ll see what teams step up, he certainly has value to a number of teams but again I think for Portland, they don’t have to do it this deadline.

It’ll be a matter of what are the offers, what could they get for him versus how you want these final months of the season to go. Keep your eye on him in Portland.