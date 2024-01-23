Hornets Trade Terry Rozier to Heat for Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat are making a move to compete for their stretch run, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Charlotte Hornets are trading Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for a 2027 first-round pick and Kyle Lowry, sources tell ESPN.

With the move, the Heat grab another playmaker to pair with Tyler Herro, while the rebuilding Hornets acquire a draft pick to help them for the future.

Rozier, 29, is averaging a career-high 23.2 points per game with the Hornets this season. Rozier has played for the Hornets since 2019 after being traded there for Kemba Walker, who was sent to the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, Lowry is averaging just 8.2 points per game, his lowest total since the 2008-09 season. He is expected to complete a buyout with the Hornets, allowing him to sign with a contender for the second half of the season.

The Portland Trail Blazers play the Hornets and Heat on Feb. 25 and 27, respectively.