Blazer’s Edge Radio Returns Tuesday

After a brief winter hiatus, Blazer’s Edge Radio returns to the XRAY FM airwaves today at 1 p.m. PT. The show can be accessed live in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. Host Ryne Buchanan will be joined by special guest Dillon Sage from the Holy Backboard podcast. Listeners can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Ryne and Dillon will discuss the state of the Trail Blazers amidst a disastrous road trip, a promising homestand, and a rapidly approaching NBA Trade Deadline. Topics will include the development of rookie Scoot Henderson, the increasingly hot seat of coach Chauncey Billups, and whether veterans like Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant’s days with the team are numbered.

In addition, the guys will hand out their mid-season NBA Awards—highlighted by a tightly contested MVP race. They’ll also discuss their favorite prospects for this summer’s NBA Draft, with the Blazers expected to make a top selection (or two).

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!