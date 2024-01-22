Blazers Injury Report: Shaedon Sharpe OUT vs. Thunder

The Portland Trail Blazers continue their four-game road trip tomorrow when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. However, they remain without one of their key players for the game.

INJURY REPORT 1/23 @ OKC: OUT Moses Brown (L Wrist Fracture) Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Strain) Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)

Shaedon Sharpe will miss his sixth consecutive game with a lower abdominal strain. He hasn’t played since the Blazers were last in Oklahoma City on Jan. 11 for the infamous 62-point loss.

The Thunder, meanwhile, have a clean injury report. Portland already had its hands full against Oklahoma City, but without Sharpe, it only makes things even more challenging. The Blazers are 4-6 without Sharpe in the lineup so far this season.

The Blazers and Thunder are set to tip off at 5 p.m. PT. The game can be watched on Root Sports.