Blazers Injury Report: Shaedon Sharpe OUT vs. Thunder

Shaedon Sharpe is missing his sixth straight game for the Portland Trail Blazers.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers continue their four-game road trip tomorrow when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. However, they remain without one of their key players for the game.

INJURY REPORT 1/23 @ OKC:

OUT

Moses Brown (L Wrist Fracture)

Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Strain)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)

Shaedon Sharpe will miss his sixth consecutive game with a lower abdominal strain. He hasn’t played since the Blazers were last in Oklahoma City on Jan. 11 for the infamous 62-point loss.

The Thunder, meanwhile, have a clean injury report. Portland already had its hands full against Oklahoma City, but without Sharpe, it only makes things even more challenging. The Blazers are 4-6 without Sharpe in the lineup so far this season.

The Blazers and Thunder are set to tip off at 5 p.m. PT. The game can be watched on Root Sports.

