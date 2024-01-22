The Portland Trail Blazers are getting closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, and there’s a chance the team could make a move or two.

While most of the attention and rumors have surrounded Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed on his podcast that the team could look to trade Robert Williams III.

There are some teams that are pondering making a move for Robert Williams. Now, I know Robert Williams is out for the season ... but teams feel like he would be somebody that could get on the cheap right now and allow him to continue recovering, continue rehabbing in hopes that he can blossom back into the Robert Williams that we’ve seen when he was playing at a high level with the Boston Celtics.

Williams played in just six games for the Blazers this season before tearing a ligament in his knee. He was acquired via trade in the Jrue Holiday-Malcolm Brogdon swap, but Portland could look to move him again.

The Blazers will be very open. That’s not up for debate. If they get the right deal in place, they will be open. ... Robert Williams is somebody that is definitely available.

You can listen to the full podcast here, and the Williams discussion begins around the 25-minute mark.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 8.