Jerami Grant has been balling out lately, and people are taking notice.

The Portland Trail Blazers power forward was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week.

West: Devin Booker (PHX), Anthony Davis (LAL), Paul George and James Harden (LAC), Jerami Grant (POR) and Nikola Jokić (DEN)



East: Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell (CLE), Jalen Brunson (NYK) and Dejounte Murray (ATL) https://t.co/gOeLOiSVad — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 22, 2024

The honor was ultimately given to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who averaged 31 points per game in an undefeated week.

Other nominees alongside Grant were Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Paul George and James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers) and Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets).

Grant had a pair of 30-point performances this past week against the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers, making him a massive part of both of the Blazers’ victories.

Grant continues to be the Blazers’ undisputed leader and his strong play elevates Portland. It’s a big reason why the team is reluctant to include him in any deals ahead of this year’s trade deadline. While Grant may be the team’s best trade asset, the value he brings to the team on the court outweighs any future draft capital at this moment in time.