Send Your Questions for Tuesday’s Blazers vs. Thunder Game!

The Portland Trail Blazers had another clunker and are looking for a bounce-back game in Oklahoma City.
What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Thunder for this upcoming game?
Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.
Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.
The approximate cutoff time for this game is 7 p.m. Pacific on Monday. That way we can have the preview ready for publishing early on each game day.
For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the last Knicks game.
Thank you all in advance!
Loading comments...