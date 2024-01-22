Send Your Questions for Tuesday’s Blazers vs. Thunder Game!

The Portland Trail Blazers had another clunker and are looking for a bounce-back game in Oklahoma City.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Thunder for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is 7 p.m. Pacific on Monday. That way we can have the preview ready for publishing early on each game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the last Knicks game.

Thank you all in advance!