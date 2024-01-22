The NBA Trade Deadline inches closer and the Portland Trail Blazers have some eyes on them.

While there are a number of players that are being thrown around in trade rumors, one stands out as a real possibility to be traded, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore.

Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report has reported that Jerami Grant doesn’t desire a trade and that the front office is not interested in such a deal. Now, why it is that Grant continues to be discussed routinely as a trade target for various teams if that’s the case is a mystery. Malcolm Brogdon, however, has no such real restrictions and there’s a pretty healthy belief the Blazers will try to move him before the deadline. Brogdon has value as an impact player who won 6th Man of the Year last season, but his injury concerns take him off the list for several teams. Nothing else is really expected from the Blazers, with Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe still considered key building blocks.

Brogdon’s role, along with his team and home, may change in the coming weeks as the trade deadline comes closer. The Blazers would certainly love to have him, but his value for other teams may be worth a trade for Portland considering the team already has Anfernee Simons and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson at the point guard position.

Brogdon and the Blazers are back in action tomorrow night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.