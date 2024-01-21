How is the Rip City Remix Fan Experience?

In the Rip City Remix’s inaugural season, the Portland Trail Blazers’ G League affiliate has served as a valuable developmental tool for the NBA franchise.

Young Blazers like Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert and Ibou Badji have bounced back and forth between the two rosters all season, gaining valuable playing time with the Remix they otherwise wouldn’t get at this green stage of their careers. The developmental merit of the G League affiliate was shown on Monday in a competitive 127-116 loss against the Phoenix Suns. Murray and Rupert recorded career-highs of 13 points and 11 points, respectively, in a game that demonstrated their promise, as well as how much they had progressed in just a few months.

So from a basketball standpoint, the new G League team right next door seems to be paying dividends. But how is the Rip City Remix from a fan perspective?

For those who have made it out to a Remix game at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center, what have you thought of the experience? This discussion question can encompass everything about the Remix — the atmosphere, buying tickets, seating, the basketball and competition on display, concessions, some thing called “hand fruit,” parking, etc.

Truth be told, I have not made it out to a Remix game yet, but I have been meaning to all season. What can I expect?

I’m curious to hear your thoughts, let us know in the comments below!