Blazers Sign Taze Moore to 10-Day Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing G Taze Moore of the G League’s Rip City Remix on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Moore played his college basketball for Kelvin Sampson at Houston.

The Blazers recently waived guard Skylar Mays and forward Ish Wainright. Adding Moore gets them back to a full roster without committing them beyond the 10-day duration, leaving the spot open if they choose to make trades ahead of the February 8th NBA Trade Deadline.

Moore has appeared in two games for the Remix this year, plus three for the G League’s Texas Legends. The 6’5 guard has averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 24.5 minutes per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point arc.