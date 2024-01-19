Scoot Henderson Suffers Nasal Contusion, Won’t Return Against Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers rookie point guard Scoot Henderson left tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers early after suffering a nasal contusion.

INJURY UPDATE: Scoot Henderson (Nasal Contusion) will not return to tonight’s game vs. IND.

The severity of the injury is unknown however he will not return.

Henderson was on the receiving end of a Myles Turner elbow in the second quarter. Through eight minutes off the Blazers bench, Henderson registered 10 points on 4 of 4 from the field. He also recorded two rebounds an assist and a block in 8 minutes.

During the third quarter Coach Chauncey Billups chose to play no guards for stretches where Malcolm Brogdon rested. Anfernee Simons missed the game with an illness and Shaedon Sharpe is currently recovering from an abdominal strain.

Pascal Siakam made his debut for the Pacers following a three-team trade earlier this week. It was also Tyrese Haliburton’s return after missing five games with a hamstring injury.