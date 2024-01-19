The future of Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon remains uncertain as the NBA trade deadline draws near.

But what is certain is that no matter where he is, he’s going to give his best.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto spoke to Brogdon about his role in Portland and the ever-looming trade deadline.

The most mentally tough guys in the league go through challenges and have to adjust with different teams in different roles while persevering regardless. My goal is to persevere no matter what role I’m put in. At times, it’s been tough, but there’s something very gratifying about coming to a team where your voice and leadership is really valued and you play a different role. I’m embracing that role. I enjoy playing with these young guys. They’re hungry and want to win. They’re incredibly coachable. More than anything, I enjoy being under Chauncey’s wing and being coached by him. I have the most respect for him. He’s a guy I’d run through a wall for.

Brogdon’s role, along with his team and home, may change in the coming weeks as the trade deadline comes closer. The Blazers would certainly love to have him, but his value for other teams may be worth a trade for Portland considering the team already has Anfernee Simons and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson at the point guard position.

Brogdon is probably the likeliest player to be dealt from Portland, and if it ultimately happens, it’s because the Blazers can get legitimate value for him. The Blazers have every right to hold on to Brogdon and wait until the summer or a year from now when his contract is closer to expiring. But for now, Brogdon is very much on the hot seat.