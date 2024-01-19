The clock is ticking for the Portland Trail Blazers as the NBA trade deadline comes in just 20 days.

The Blazers are viewed as a seller with top trade candidates like Jerami Grant, but after signing a five-year extension with Portland in the offseason, the team may not be so keen to say goodbye so soon.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto explains Portland’s thought process when it comes to Grant.

However, despite an initial belief from various executives around the league that Grant would become a strong trade candidate following his extension with the Blazers and after trading franchise star Damian Lillard to the Bucks, the Blazers have signaled to rival teams that they won’t part with Grant easily ahead of the deadline. In Portland, Grant is viewed as a good locker room leader, a compliment to the team’s core of young guards on the roster, and has maintained his two-way versatility and efficient three-point shooting at a career-high clip of 41.2 percent.

On top of that, Grant is viewed highly among teams looking for a power forward that can take them to the next level, similar to how Aaron Gordon elevated the Denver Nuggets ceiling. Two years later, the Nuggets won a championship.

The question some executives are asking is whether Grant could be the missing piece to a championship contender the way Aaron Gordon fit seamlessly for the Nuggets as a combo forward and eventually helped them win a title. As a result, rival executives say Portland is viewing Grant as a positive trade asset, whereas some were hoping the Blazers would sell high on Grant early in his five-year contract as more of a neutral asset.

With the tricky circumstances surrounding Grant, it seems unlikely that Portland parts with him. However, if an offer comes their way that’s impossible to refuse, the Blazers should certainly take action.