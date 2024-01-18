Pascal Siakam To Debut For Indiana Pacers Against Portland

Pascal Siakam will make his debut for the Indiana Pacers against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center tomorrow night, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

The 29-year-old Cameroonian was the headline in yesterday’s trade involving the Pacers, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans. The Raptors received Bruce Brown, Jordon Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr and three first round picks in the deal.

Siakam joins a young, offensive-minded Pacers squad, led by point guard Tyrese Haliburton, with the franchise currently sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference.

The two-time All Star was a key member of the Raptors 2019 NBA championship, winning Most Improved Player that same year. He was also made an All-NBA Second Team in 2020 and an All-NBA Third team in 2022.

Through 39 games with Toronto this season, Siakam has averaged 22.2 points on 31.7 percent from three, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.8 steals.

The Pacers head to Portland after playing the Sacramento Kings in California this evening.