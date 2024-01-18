Blazers Health Returning After Challenging Few Weeks

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night with Shaedon Sharpe the only rotation player likely to miss.

INJURY REPORT 1/19 vs. IND:



OUT

Moses Brown (L Wrist Fracture)

Shaedon Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Strain)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



PROBABLE

Deandre Ayton (R Knee Tendinitis) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) January 19, 2024

This season, Anfernee Simons has missed 21 out of a possible 40 games. Deandre Ayton has missed 16, Malcolm Brogdon and Scoot Henderson have both missed nine, Sharpe has missed eight and Jerami Grant has missed five.

Ayton is again listed as probable for the Pacers game. He would have returned from an 11-game absence on Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, but was unable to make it to the Moda Center due to icy conditions.

Robert Williams III is out for the rest of the season after undergoing right knee surgery and Moses Brown is out for the next few weeks with a left wrist fracture.

The Indiana Pacers take on the Sacramento Kings in California tonight with guard Tyrese Haliburton out with a hamstring complaint. Pascal Siakam, who was dealt to the Pacers in a deal with the Toronto Raptors this week, may also not be ready to appear against the Blazers.

The game tips off at the Moda Center at 7pm tomorrow night.