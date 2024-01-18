Report: Jerami Grant Expected to Remain with Blazers This Year

The NBA Trade Deadline is just a few weeks away. The Portland Trail Blazers, owning an 11-29 record, are expected to be sellers on the market this year, perhaps offloading veterans for future assets. But NBA reporter Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports is citing sources saying that Jerami Grant is not expected to be among the players Portland moves.

As part of a larger, now semi-obsolete piece on trade prospects for former Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, Fischer ran down possibilities for a half-dozen other teams, including the Blazers. Of Grant, Fischer says:

Jerami Grant would represent an absolute difference-maker for both Dallas and the Sacramento Kings, another leading suitor for Siakam. The Kings have made Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell available in trade conversations, sources said. However, Portland is not expected to seriously entertain offers for Grant, league sources told Yahoo Sports, in contrast to veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Grant has averaged 21.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 33.7 minutes per game over 35 appearances for the Blazers this season. He’s shooting 45.9% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point arc.

Brogdon averages 14.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game. He’s appeared 31 times for the Blazers, starting 17 games. He shoots 43.4% from the floor, 41.0% from distance.

The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline falls on Thursday, February 8th.