Send Your Questions for Friday’s Blazers vs. Pacers Game!

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking for the rare two wins in a row as they face the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Will Pascal Siakam play for the Pacers? Will Indiana be able to land in Portland? Will Deandre Ayton make it out of his house? Stay tuned as we try to answer these questions, but we are looking for yours.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Pacers for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is 7 p.m. Pacific on Thursday. That way we can have the preview ready for publishing early on each game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the last Knicks game.

Thank you all in advance!